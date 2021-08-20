Opinion WANDILE SIHLOBO: Consumer food price inflation to moderate over next few months Meat, which also increased slightly in July, is likely to soften in the coming months BL PREMIUM

Although the July 2021 consumer food price inflation of 7% year on year was unchanged from the previous month, there are clear signs in the underlying details that pressures are beginning to moderate.

We are seeing a similar trend in the global market, with the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation’s Global Food Price Index having slowed for the second consecutive month in July...