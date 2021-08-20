Opinion

CARTOON: Speaker — hand-picked for a purpose

20 August 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Friday, August 20 2021
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected national assembly speaker

Opposition parties have condemned her election to lead the legislature, saying she did not acquit herself in her previous positions in the cabinet
National
13 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: New speaker Mapisa-Nqakula is no stranger to controversy

She is one of the ANC’s longest serving ministers and is regarded as a vital cog in the inner workings of the ruling party
National
8 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Mapisa-Nqakula rewarded for being ‘caught napping’

Speaker candidate has a history of incompetence and controversial actions
Opinion
3 days ago

Police committee sets ball rolling for probe into unrest

MPs will consider what intelligence was available to the security agencies before, during and after the violence
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa fails to grab chance to put country first

There was  room for Ramaphosa to put country before party in reshuffle but it became more about managing ANC internal battles
Opinion
1 week ago
Thursday, August 19 2021
Thursday, August 19 2021
