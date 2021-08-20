CARTOON: Speaker — hand-picked for a purpose

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The company would have played third fiddle and had its financial services curtailed
She is one of the ANC’s longest serving ministers and is regarded as a vital cog in the inner workings of the ruling party
Maape takes over from interim premier Job Mokgoro who is yet to resign
CEO Sim Tshabalala says scale will help it ward off ‘formidable’ competitors such as Absa
Economists do not expect the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates in the near future
The real issue facing ferrochrome producers is sharp increases in the cost of power, which the tax doesn’t address, lobby group says
G7 foreign ministers call for a united international response to prevent the crisis worsening
Coach names 31-man squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana
If the star’s efforts to win back Hollywood’s good graces fail, he may have to start thinking about a fulltime career in Europe
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
