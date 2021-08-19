Opinion CARIEN DU PLESSIS: Defeated Zambian government clutched in vain at straw of unrest in KwaZulu-Natal Landslide election of Hakainde Hichilema brings fresh hope for solutions to problems of the country’s own making BL PREMIUM

Days before Zambia’s elections on August 12 cabinet secretary Simon Miti warned that the recent riots in SA could come back to haunt the Zambian economy. “The effect[s] of the civil unrest are yet to be felt and have the potential to destabilise economies in the region, including Zambia,” he said.

That Zambia would have felt fallout is true, as SA is its biggest trading partner and Durban one of the main ports serving the landlocked nation. When the N3 highway to Durban was cut off by looters and arsonists, the flow of imports to and through Zambia was certainly affected. ..