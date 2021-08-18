Opinion

CARTOON: No nation-building

18 August 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Biden blames Afghan leaders for Taliban chaos

US president says Afghan leaders fled and  military gave up without a fight
EU tells Taliban humanitarian aid will flow only if human rights are respected

Josep Borrell ranks the fall of Kabul to the Taliban as the most important geopolitical event since the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014
How Taliban benefits from Afghanistan’s drug trade

Economic crisis is likely to leave many destitute Afghans dependent on the narcotics trade for survival
EDITORIAL: US abandoning Afghans sends terrible message

America withdraws, having done little to secure the safety of those who co-operated with it
Afghan president flees as Taliban fighters have Kabul in their grasp

It is not yet clear where Ashraf Ghani is going or how power will be transferred after the Taliban’s lightning sweep across Afghanistan and into the ...
