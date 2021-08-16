CARTOON: Taliban retakes Afghanistan

Disappointing consumer sentiment data suggests that the Fed may stay put about asset purchase
Monday, August 16 2021
The city has been plagued by a billing crisis and beset with multiple challenges in delivering basic services to residents
The DA intends to oppose the Electoral Commission of SA’s bid to have the local government polls pushed beyond October 27
Economy may only return to prepandemic levels in 2022 amid lingering conditions, says banking group
Slower increases in food and fuel prices are likely to be offset by rising electricity costs in July's data, says an economist
Provincial delegation sets out to reassure investors economy is back on track
Sudden departure of US raises difficult questions about president’s approach to the conflict
Son Heung-min gives Spurs new manager Nuno Espirito Santo a perfect start to his reign
As the vaccine rollout reaches an increasing number of adults, where does this leave children?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
