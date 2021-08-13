CARTOON: President’s faulty wiring

Brent crude falls as IEA warns that demand growth for crude and its products has declined
Against expectations, Covid-19 is showing few signs that it is going away
Controversial proposed legislation is undergoing public hearings before parliament’s trade and industry committee
Jolidee Matonga could use the position as Johannesburg's executive mayor as a springboard in the coming municipal election campaign
Business Day TV spoke to MTN group CFO Tsholofelo Molefe about the company’s interim results
But some laggards are still failing to pay invoices within 30 days, ratcheting up pressure on small firms.
Provincial delegation sets out to reassure investors economy is back on track
US embassy to relocate staff and Britain prepares to send troops to evacuate citizens ahead of renewed diplomatic efforts in Doha
Conquerors of Wales and All Blacks carry plenty for high-flying South Africans to be wary of
President Cyril Ramaphosa testifies before the Zondo commission, refugees flee fighting in Afghanistan, Messi in Paris, wildfires in Greece, New York governor Andrew Cuomo forced out, and more
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.