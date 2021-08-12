Opinion

CARTOON: Misspeaker Mapisa-Nqakula

12 August 2021 - 05:03 brandan reynolds
Ramaphosa’s choice of speaker a step back for reform, say experts

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula nominated to lead parliament a week after being fired
National
1 day ago

ANC formally tips Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for top job in parliament

Mapisa-Nqakula was fired as defence minister last week after the government responded slowly to violent riots
National
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: SA will rust if policy scraps persist and leadership isn’t polished

Eskom is still without a chair, our police commissioner is unfit for office and Ebrahim Patel is messing with steel
Opinion
10 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa fails to grab chance to put country first

There was  room for Ramaphosa to put country before party in reshuffle but it became more about managing ANC internal battles
Opinion
2 days ago

Ramaphosa juggles party and state in cabinet shuffle and cut

Political analysts and academics weigh in on reshuffle as Business for SA says new finance minister will need to provide reassurance
National
6 days ago
