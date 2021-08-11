Opinion WINSTON RITSON: Africa finally starts getting its head in the cloud The continent is perfectly suited to jump onto the cloud faster than its peers

In an age of accelerated digital migration and modernisation movements, “the cloud” has been touted as a veritable salvation for continued operations and increased efficiency. But is Africa keeping up with this global trend? The answer, you will find, lies somewhere in the middle.

If you look at Africa from an economic development standpoint, you would be quick to assume the continent is not geared up to take advantage of the latest trends in cloud technology. But you would be wrong. The mere fact that Africa has experienced historical low economic growth is the reason it is perfectly suited to jump onto the cloud faster than its peers...