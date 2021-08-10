Opinion

CARTOON: The womxn’s month mirage

10 August 2021 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Tuesday, August 10 2021

BUSI MAVUSO: Poor, black women are paying the highest price for political unrest

Shops still closed after the July looting and arson leave mostly females without income
BOOK REVIEW: On being black and feminist in South Africa

New book traces a path within black South African feminist thought in 20 dazzling chapters
DEEPA VALLABH: Will the new GBV bills bring SA a step closer to ending the scourge?

The real test is in carrying out the enforcement provisions contained within the bills, and enforcing them properly requires a monumental shift in ...
JOHAN BOTES: Annual awareness drive as part of Women’s Month is not enough

A recent study shows that more than a third of the interviewees changed their careers entirely due to workplace sexual harassment
SA’s gender pay gap is not getting any better

The pay gap between men and women appears to have been exacerbated by Covid-19, research by PWC shows
Friday, August 7 2021
