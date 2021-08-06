PPS – A lifeline for the SA steel industry

Over the past week, in response to the extension of the Price Preference System (PPS) by Minister Patel, MacKay has published a number of articles criticising the decision of the minister and citing, what he believes, to be economic rationale against the extension of the PPS.

MacKay acts as a consultant to the Metal Recyclers Association (MRA) on a retainer and his analysis, views, comments and allegations of bad faith must be seen and considered in this context.

I have been intimately involved in the scrap metal industry for more than 50 years, have a deep understanding of the scrap metal industry and vast experience in all forms of regulation that the industry has been subject to over the decades. I am the The Reclamation Group chair, one of the largest scrap metal dealers, processors and recyclers in Southern Africa which directly and indirectly employs about 1,500 people. As the former MRA chair and executive I believe I am well placed to comment on the recycling industry and the views expressed by MacKay.

The Reclamation Group is a member of the MRA, and we have consistently advised the MRA that we do not subscribe to litigation against the government. Our position has always been to open up channels of communication with the government to achieve a solution that’s in the best interests of SA.

Read the full response below: