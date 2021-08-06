CARTOON: Women’s month the exception

Options traders are betting the currency will weaken to as much as 9.5 to the dollar by the end of the year
Naspers shareholders must be on a knife edge as Beijing continues its crackdown on Big Tech
Political analysts and academics weigh in on reshuffle as Business for SA says new finance minister will need to provide reassurance
Cosatu slams the changes, saying the president has ‘recycled the same old guard’
The tech company says it will co-operate with the Special Investigating Unit
The pay gap between men and women appears to have been exacerbated by Covid-19, research by PWC shows
Two-month respite includes additional fee normally charged for using cash machines of other banks
La Liga club cites economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of his contract
Stars feel they are getting stiffed by simultaneous release of titles in theatres and for streaming
