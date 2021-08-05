LEONID BERSHIDSKY: Biden risks retaliation by pouring scorn on Putin
Russian president is more likely to contain his aggression if he is treated with respect
05 August 2021 - 17:03
When US President Joe Biden revives the trope of Russia as a declining power with an economy that produces little except oil and gas, Americans should hope he doesn’t really believe it.
That it’s untrue is only half the problem; when US leaders repeat that depiction, they invite trouble, for Russian President Vladimir Putin both hates and loves to be underestimated...
