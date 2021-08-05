Opinion LEONID BERSHIDSKY: Biden risks retaliation by pouring scorn on Putin Russian president is more likely to contain his aggression if he is treated with respect

When US President Joe Biden revives the trope of Russia as a declining power with an economy that produces little except oil and gas, Americans should hope he doesn’t really believe it.

That it’s untrue is only half the problem; when US leaders repeat that depiction, they invite trouble, for Russian President Vladimir Putin both hates and loves to be underestimated...