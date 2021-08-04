THOMAS PAYS: Payment system set to draw in SA’s underbanked
Rapid Payment Programme will help to get millions more transacting in the digital economy
04 August 2021 - 15:10
A major change is coming to SA’s banking and payments sector. Known as the Rapid Payment Programme (RPP), this evolutionary banking concept aims to create a simpler, safer instant payment ecosystem that would give people the ability to make real-time payments using simple identifiers such as mobile numbers or e-mail addresses.
Led by BankservAfrica in collaboration with the Payments Association of SA (Pasa), RPP is the first of its kind in the country — unifying the entire banking sector under the common goal of broadening and modernising the industry to include those who had historically relied on cash as their primary payment method...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.