Opinion SHULI REN: SoftBank mulls future as a whale as sharks circle Venture capital firm has to forge a way forward as competition mounts from hedge funds

Unicorns used to be the almost exclusive focus of SoftBank Group. But now hedge funds are entering CEO Masayoshi Son’s backyard, chasing these billion-dollar plus tech start-ups in droves.

As the competition heats up, can SoftBank retain its edge in venture capital? Could it change its investing style to stock picking or perhaps even activism?..