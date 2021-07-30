Opinion

CARTOON: What Khehla Sitole’s fit for

30 July 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Friday, July 30 2021
Friday, July 30 2021

Sitole says it is premature to resign over spy equipment saga

DA asks whether there will be a disciplinary inquiry or dismissals and whether Sitole and his two deputy commissioners will resign
National
12 hours ago

DA wants intelligence report on violence made public

Party leader John Steenhuisen says it is critical people ‘know the who, when and what of this catastrophic failure of our security cluster to protect ...
National
2 days ago

Ramaphosa signals he is applying his mind to cabinet reshuffle

Most ministers are on tenterhooks, particularly those in the security cluster
National
11 hours ago

BRYAN ROSTRON: ANC factionalism spills over into another uncivil war in the police

The past week’s mayhem has shown that the SAPS leadership is wholly unsuitable for the job
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: SA should have seen it coming

People on social media and on TV were threatening violence against the country
Opinion
2 weeks ago
Thursday, July 29 2021
Thursday, July 29 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Cyril Ramaphosa’s broken time ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CARTOON: Mboweni’s riot relief rabbit
Opinion
3.
Democracy is not under assault, but the president ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Amplats and Anglo cannot afford a ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
ENOCH GODONGWANA: We must balance growth ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.