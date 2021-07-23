CARTOON: Vaccine supply jab for Africa

Brent crude futures fall on concerns about the broad economic effects of surging Covid-19 cases in the US, Britain, Japan and elsewhere
Decisions taken now might be difficult to reverse in the future
Deaths linked to the violence that gripped Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal last week climbs as more people succumb to their injuries
A judge will adjudicate on Zuma’s application to have the lead prosecutor, Billy Downer, recused from the arms deal trial
World’s biggest restaurant chain promises to diversify its supply chain
Bank says social unrest will have a lasting effect on investor confidence and job creation,and keeps lid on growth outlook
Strategy should be a priority for those wanting to remain relevant in the future
Italy says a statement on the environment has been agreed, but energy and climate change talks on Friday are expected to be tougher
Hosts triumph over depleted SA squad as strong teams on paper succumb to weaker sides
A peaceful protest in Cape Town, cold snap hits Eskom, Lewis Hamilton wins the British Grand Prix, floods in Germany and China, Jeff Bezos takes Blue Origin to the edge of space, Eid celebrations, ...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.