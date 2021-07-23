Opinion

CARTOON: Vaccine supply jab for Africa

23 July 2021 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Friday, July 23 2021
Friday, July 23 2021

Pfizer deal to make jabs in SA ‘a stepping stone to bigger things’

Biovac becomes the first company in Africa to manufacture mRNA Covid-19 vaccines in a deal Ramaphosa says will contribute to the continent’s health ...
National
1 day ago

Vaccination rate lags among non-medical scheme members

A total 17.8% of the medical scheme market covered, compared with 6% of the uninsured market
National
1 day ago

Mmamoloko Kubayi wants SA to vaccinate based on age only

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says a sectoral approach is not effective
National
15 hours ago

Drugmakers’ push for booster shots raises questions

Pharmaceutical firms are planning to roll out booster vaccines but experts say existing shots remain effective in preventing severe disease
Life
4 days ago

Access to mRNA vaccines remains a challenge for many countries

A handful of facilities in the US and Western Europe account for almost all the world’s mRNA vaccine supply, leaving many countries in a race to ...
World
5 days ago

This is how to overcome Covid-19 vaccine bottlenecks

A new platform will serve as a marketplace that matches up buyers and sellers of filters, lipids, vials, bioreactor bags and other key supplies used ...
Companies
1 week ago
Thursday, July 22 2021
Thursday, July 22 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ISAAH MHLANGA: Basic income grant is like a ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ALLAN SECCOMBE: Will the ANC ever listen? Don’t ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CARTOON: Lame duck president’s dilemma
Opinion
4.
ANTHONY BUTLER: In search of a state that failed ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The mouse in the maze
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.