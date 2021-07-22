CARTOON: David Mabuza brought up to speed

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Removing structural barriers and putting women at the centre of procurement programmes will help uplift women-owned businesses in SA
Amnesty International allegations could further strain relations between SA and Kagame’s government
A judge will adjudicate on Zuma’s application to have the lead prosecutor, Billy Downer, recused from the arms deal trial
Coke’s revenue climbed 37% in the second quarter as pandemic restrictions eased
CPI eases from 30-month high in June with economists expecting a return to midpoint of the Bank’s target
Strategy should be a priority for those wanting to remain relevant in the future
The detention of Mbowe and 10 other Chadema party figures follows the arrest of dozens of other members last week for holding meetings without permission
New selection process to prevent bidding wars among cities meant it was the sole candidate
AutoTrader reports a 211% increase in searches for battery-powered vehicles on its site
