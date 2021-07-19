CARTOON: Security forces’ empty hats

The deal, reached at a hastily convened meeting on Sunday, allows for monthly supply hikes of 400,000 barrels a day
Even amid the mayhem and violence, CEO Sim Tshabalala says it is important to think long term
Fund to embark on a new fundraising round to aid people without food and medical supplies after last week’s violence
A judge will adjudicate on Zuma’s application to have the lead prosecutor, Billy Downer, recused from the arms deal trial
But SA’s coal heartland of Mpumalanga was largely unaffected and Eskom experienced no coal supply issues in the past week
Rating action puts Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Cape Town into junk territory
Strategy should be a priority for those wanting to remain relevant in the future
The alert allows authorities to restrict celebrations and gatherings as Nigeria faces a Covid-19 third wave
The Mercedes driver is now only eight points behind his main rival Verstappen after 10 races
Those most at danger are the over 50s, but there is risk for younger people too
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.