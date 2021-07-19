Opinion

CARTOON: Security forces’ empty hats

19 July 2021 - 05:03 Brandon Reynolds
SA social unrest and implications for national security

If the events of the past few days had been a conventional war SA would be in dire straits
Opinion
2 days ago

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Anarchy in the RSA

The security forces, caught with their pants down, have failed in their responsibility to protect
Opinion
2 days ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Traumatic week raises questions about government’s right to govern

At least the president defends the constitutional order in SA. But is that enough?
Opinion
7 hours ago

Government must make security of staff, factories and trucks a priority, warns food industry

Warnings of humanitarian disaster if government does not provide security for transportation and production of food
National
3 days ago

STUART THEOBALD: Investment case remains intact despite the mayhem

JSE-listed companies showed some strength on worst days as top 40 index was unmoved
Opinion
11 hours ago

Phoenix residents unite to heal wounds as Gordhan dismisses racial tensions

Community pledges to heal the wounds caused by unrest that saw more that 20 deaths in the town
National
6 hours ago

BONANG MOHALE: Ringleaders fomenting unrest must face full might of the law

Acts of treason and sabotage against people, property and the economy need to be dealt with swiftly and decisively
Opinion
7 hours ago
Friday, July 16 2021
Friday, July 16 2021
