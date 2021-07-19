Cabinet inaction over looting has dented investor confidence

July 13-15 was a far cry from December 19 2017, when the then newly elected ANC president embarked on an investor love-bombing campaign to reassure everyone that regardless of the mess he had inherited from his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, SA Inc was still very much a going concern.

In the aftermath of his elevation the “man of action” travelled to SA’s biggest trading partners and investors to reassure them that SA Inc was very much alive and well. He embarked on an exercise to understand what investors wanted and what was holding back investment. He appointed investment envoys and instructed them to raise $100bn in investment in five years. He convened an Investment Summit.

And in one of the most inspiring moves since the presidency of Nelson Mandela, he ended his inaugural state of the nation address to parliament in February 2018 with the lyrics of Hugh Masekela’s Thuma Mina, evoking the theme of individual responsibility.

“I wanna be there,” he quoted from Masekela, “when the people start to turn it about / When they triumph over poverty / I wanna be there when the people win the battle against Aids / I wanna be there for the alcoholic / I wanna be there for the drug addict / I wanna be there for the victims of violence and abuse / I wanna lend a hand / Send me (thuma-mina).”

Satisfactory answers

That evocative call was nowhere to be seen last week when protesters embarked on a looting frenzy not seen in SA since the dawn of democracy. As SA burnt the authorities dithered, striking fear in the hearts not only of shocked South Africans but foreign investors too.

Why, they will be wondering, would they invest in a country where the safety of their property and stock cannot be guaranteed? Why would they invest in a country where the rule of law cannot be enforced? Why would they invest in a country where the government is obviously not in control? Unfortunately for South Africans, investors have not received satisfactory answers to those questions, even as the violence abates.

Despite its faltering economy, inability to guarantee energy supply, lack of policy certainty and the widespread corruption that have become hallmarks of the country over the last 15 years, SA still matters.

As Africa’s most-industrialised and diversified economy and the only African member of the G20, investors closely track what happens on the southernmost tip of the continent. Ramaphosa’s recent invitation to the G7 meeting hosted in the UK by prime minister Boris Johnson bears testament to the esteem in which SA Inc was held, at least up to that point.

What foreigners saw last week will be front of mind as they make investment decisions for the next five, 10, 15 years. Investors like certainty and the knowledge that the law is respected. Capital is mobile, and where investors do not find the certainty they desire they vote with their wallets away from risky environments (perceived or actual).

That is why it is imperative that Ramaphosa take a leaf from the state of the nation address he made just 41 months ago and embark on a roadshow to reassure domestic and international investors. He needs to honour the implicit promise he made to South Africans that he will “lend a hand”.

It is time he realises that this is his time to “turn it about”.

• Vela chairs Lonsa Group, the controlling shareholder of building products manufacturer Everite.