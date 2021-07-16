Opinion

CARTOON: SA’s leadership crisis

SA's leadership crisis

16 July 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
PETER BRUCE: State of emergency is too much — unless your wife has run out of petrol

Cyril Ramaphosa blinked, leaving a mall-sized void between ducking the public and a massacre
Opinion
1 day ago

Busa urges state to secure N3 and impose 24-hour curfew in hotspots

Business Unity SA says the government’s response to unrest so far has been inadequate and much bigger security effort is required
National
16 hours ago

A state of emergency won’t make up for the lack of decisive leadership

The president will not suddenly get miraculous powers and access to more resources to bring the situation under control
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: When speed matters, Cele and others dither

Rather than arresting criminals for the looting, and reassuring business owners that they’ll be protected, our political leaders are prevaricating, ...
Opinion
1 day ago

UIF expects to start Ters payments July 26

Applications to be accepted from July 19 for workers in sectors hit hardest by level 4 lockdown restrictions
National
1 day ago

More important than the rule of law: the rule of justice

A response to the violence that is shaped by security concerns fails to see the broader issues that need to be addressed
Opinion
17 hours ago
