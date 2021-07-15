CARTOON: Looter in chief

The rand broke a two-day losing streak but still traded above R14.50/$ all day
Thursday, July 15 2021
The entire medicine supply chain has been disrupted in KwaZulu-Natal, warehouses and distributors ransacked and Durban harbour at a standstill
Michael Avery and his expert guests weigh in on the civil unrest in SA and its impact on the economy and society
More than 800 stores looted as retailers warn of food shortages amid unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng
Labour puts demand for a basic income grant back on the agenda
A culture of innovation in SA is being fostered through research & development initiatives
Rule of law dispute deepens as judge says Poland does not have to obey EU on changes to its courts system
The defending champions bow out of the Cosafa Cup after a goalless draw against SA
Less bulky and more practical, this crossover also sports a more powerful engine
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.