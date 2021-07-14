Opinion

CARTOON: Billionaires’ social distancing club

14 July 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Wednesday, July 14 2021

Virgin Galactic ready to take passengers into space

Billionaire Richard Branson arrives at take-off site on a bicycle and boards his rocket plane to start a new era of space tourism
2 days ago

Jeff Bezos’s space companion pays $28m to go along for the ride

Bezos’s space company Blue Origin has auctioned off a seat aboard its New Shepard rocket and an as-yet-unidentified winner paid $28m, plus ...
4 weeks ago

Companies call on Japan to get serious about moon business

Japanese firms urge government to step up co-operation on budding space economy
21 hours ago

Space economy slow to take off but growing by leaps and bounds

There will be major advances in the sector, with cheap reusable launch vehicles slashing launch costs
3 months ago

Bidding race hots up for a flip on Blue Origin’s first crewed flight into space

The space venture founded by Amazon.com billionaire Jeff Bezos is publicly auctioning off a seat
1 month ago
