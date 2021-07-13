Opinion

CARTOON: Fuelling SA’s discontent

13 July 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Ramaphosa concedes violence is being fuelled by economic grievances

President says during a national address the government will be ‘mobilising all available resources and capacities to restore order in our country‘
National
7 hours ago

ANC hands names of members fuelling violence to police

ANC’s deputy secretary-general says violence that has erupted in the wake of former president Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment is a ‘bid to delegitimise ...
National
6 hours ago

CAROL PATON: A thin veneer of law and order in a violent and angry society

A weak government and underfunded police have their hands full containing chaos and looting amid deep social tension and frustrations
Opinion
12 hours ago

Scenes of anarchy pummel rand as looting deals blow to economy

The rand falls back to R14.50/$ on Monday as businesses and even Covid-19 vaccination sites forced to shut
Markets
19 hours ago

Communities at wits’ end as violence continues unabated in KwaZulu-Natal

Scenes of anarchy in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng
National
10 hours ago
