CARTOON: Fuelling SA’s discontent

Riots and looting have been the order of the day in many areas of the country as protest action grows over the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma
People on social media and on TV were threatening violence against the country
ANC’s deputy secretary-general says violence that has erupted in the wake of former president Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment is a ‘bid to delegitimise leadership’
Application to rescind the watershed verdict will take centre stage, while vaccination registration for ages 35-49 begins on Thursday
Most South Africans cannot work from home forever and landlords are confident people will return to the office as vaccinating is ramped up
Global development bank says SA's medium-term economic growth outlook is too low to curb record unemployment and improve social conditions
A culture of innovation in SA is being fostered through research & development initiatives
The number of undernourished people rose to about 768-million in 2020 — equivalent to 10% of the world’s population
Star flyhalf Handré Pollard could also return, says director of rugby Rassie Erasmus
Lovers and children are great but friends are more than ever the heart of happiness, of family and of love itself, writes Anna Machin
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
