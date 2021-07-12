Opinion

CARTOON: Zuma’s Covid ploy

12 July 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Jacob Zuma to remain in prison after stay of arrest application fails

Zuma launched the application on Tuesday‚ a day before the deadline set for the police to arrest him
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Jacob Zuma back at top court to appeal contempt charges

Application to rescind the watershed verdict will take centre stage, while vaccination registration for ages 35-49 begins on Thursday
Police to monitor court site as judges hear Zuma’s bid to get out of jail

Police will be at the Constitutional Court precinct in Braamfontein after flare-ups in the CBD on Sunday
EDITORIAL: A victory for constitutionalism

SA's young democracy took a sizeable step forward when it forced Jacob Zuma to account for his deeds
Jacob Zuma is attempting an appeal via the back door

Jacob Zuma’s application amounts to seeking the court’s assistance in circumstances where he continues to undermine and disrespect its authority
