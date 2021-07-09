Opinion

CARTOON: Meltdown at Jacob Zuma Foundation

09 July 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Jacob Zuma spends first night behind bars

Former head of state hands himself over after gruelling stand-off with police
Jacob Zuma is attempting an appeal via the back door

Jacob Zuma’s application amounts to seeking the court’s assistance in circumstances where he continues to undermine and disrespect its authority
WATCH: How the Jacob Zuma arrest saga unfolded

Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution's Lawson Naidoo talks to Business Day TV about the arrest of the former president
JOHN DLUDLU: ANC faces conundrum of saving face or uniting the party at all costs

The leadership has shown ineptitude in dealing with the Zuma phenomenon
PETER BRUCE: Wake me up when Zuma has been arrested

When we get up on Thursday we either still live in a constitutional democracy, or not
