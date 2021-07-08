CARTOON: For Zuma’s legal team: how our courts work

Naspers and Prosus provide a further boost while global markets await FOMC’s minutes
The trade-off is that R18bn will have to be found by trimming various government programmes
Former head of state hands himself over after gruelling stand-off with police
The deadline is looming for police minister Bheki Cele and police commissioner Khehla Sitole to arrest former president Jacob Zuma
Funds were extended to steel businesses controlled by Sanjeev Gupta, whose possible links to government are under scrutiny
BNP Paribas South Africa senior economist Jeff Schultz talks to Business Day TV about SA's economic future
As we seek to develop young people to prepare them for a digitised world and economy, we remember the sacrifices that came before
Fed officials at June meeting talked about reducing asset purchases but conditions are not yet suitable
Slovenian shows a first sign of weakness in the ascent of the awe-inspiring Mont Ventoux
Junior sportscar closes the combustion-engine chapter for the British brand, with all its future cars to be electrics
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.