LA TIMES: Transgender customers have same rights as others

The rights of transgender people to act in accordance with their gender identity is fortunately gaining acceptance in many corners — including at the US Supreme Court, which just last week handed a major victory to transgender students seeking to use the school bathrooms of their choice.

But society’s recognition of basic rights for one group also sometimes causes clashes with other groups that have been marginalised or disempowered. That’s why the fracas over a transgender woman using the clothing-optional women’s area of a Koreatown spa is more complicated than it might seem.

There is no doubt that Wi Spa did the right thing in defending the right of a transgender customer to be nude in the women’s area, even though the sight of male-appearing genitalia discomfited at least one female customer, who complained at the front desk. As a public-serving business, Wi Spa had to follow California law forbidding discrimination against transgender people. What’s extraordinary isn’t that the spa’s employees followed the law, but that this led to violence outside as opponents and supporters of the law clashed over the weekend.

At the same time, that doesn’t make everyone who feels uncomfortable in such scenarios a bigot. There are women who have been through personal experiences such as sexual assault who might find such a situation intimidating. It could go against the convictions and traditions of observant Muslims and Jews, who have a conservative or orthodox interpretation of gender norms and might themselves feel marginalised for their traditionalist beliefs. Right now, entrepreneurs may not create businesses solely for those who don’t want to be exposed to transgenderism; those businesses too would have to follow antidiscrimination laws.

As complicated as the opposing beliefs might be, it is clear where the rights in this matter land. Everyone — transgender customers, members of every faith and women who are upset by the sight of penises — has the right to use the spa and other public accommodations. It just happens that in this case, the public accommodation also includes nudity. No-one has an absolute right to feel comfortable all the time. People have a right to use the spa, but that doesn’t include with it a guarantee that they all will feel at ease with everything they see. /Los Angeles, July 6

LA Times