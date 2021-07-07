Opinion

LA TIMES

LA TIMES: Transgender customers have same rights as others

Spa defends right of transgender customer to be nude in women’s area

07 July 2021 - 15:25
Picture: 123RF/NITO 500
Picture: 123RF/NITO 500

The rights of transgender people to act in accordance with their gender identity is fortunately gaining acceptance in many corners — including at the US Supreme Court, which just last week handed a major victory to transgender students seeking to use the school bathrooms of their choice.

But society’s recognition of basic rights for one group also sometimes causes clashes with other groups that have been marginalised or disempowered. That’s why the fracas over a transgender woman using the clothing-optional women’s area of a Koreatown spa is more complicated than it might seem.

There is no doubt that Wi Spa did the right thing in defending the right of a transgender customer to be nude in the women’s area, even though the sight of male-appearing genitalia discomfited at least one female customer, who complained at the front desk. As a public-serving business, Wi Spa had to follow California law forbidding discrimination against transgender people. What’s extraordinary isn’t that the spa’s employees followed the law, but that this led to violence outside as opponents and supporters of the law clashed over the weekend.

At the same time, that doesn’t make everyone who feels uncomfortable in such scenarios a bigot. There are women who have been through personal experiences such as sexual assault who might find such a situation intimidating. It could go against the convictions and traditions of observant Muslims and Jews, who have a conservative or orthodox interpretation of gender norms and might themselves feel marginalised for their traditionalist beliefs. Right now, entrepreneurs may not create businesses solely for those who don’t want to be exposed to transgenderism; those businesses too would have to follow antidiscrimination laws.

As complicated as the opposing beliefs might be, it is clear where the rights in this matter land. Everyone — transgender customers, members of every faith and women who are upset by the sight of penises — has the right to use the spa and other public accommodations. It just happens that in this case, the public accommodation also includes nudity. No-one has an absolute right to feel comfortable all the time. People have a right to use the spa, but that doesn’t include with it a guarantee that they all will feel at ease with everything they see. /Los Angeles, July 6

LA Times

Jury is out on weapons-grade repositioning of Victoria’s Secret

Rethink to fly a feminist flag through VS Collective might not cut the mustard in changing toxic legacy
Opinion
1 week ago

Hungary emulates Russia in targeting LGBTQ community to retain power

Moves by countries from Poland to Uganda are less about sexual orientation than about tightening control
Opinion
1 week ago

Hungary’s tighter laws raise concerns among LGBTIQ community

A string of laws passed by PM Viktor Orban's right-wing government undermine LGBT+ rights, critics say
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: Ramaphosa shows courage where ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Delta is everywhere, any way you ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Sisi Khampepe vilified for doing her duty
Opinion / Letters
4.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion
5.
Eswatini’s ‘open for business’ vision reduced to ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Weightlifter Hubbard set to become first transgender athlete to compete at ...

Sport / Other Sport

Ghana court delays bail application ruling for Ghana LGBT+ activists

World / Africa

AENEAS CHUMA: 40 years into the Aids epidemic, all eyes turn to the UN

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.