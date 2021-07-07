Opinion

CARTOON: Cele gears up for Zuma hot potato

07 July 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Wednesday, July 7 2021

Cele says he will hold fire on Zuma arrest unless directed otherwise

Police minister and commissioner tell Raymond Zondo they will not enact the order pending the outcome of legal challenges to the apex court’s ruling
National
1 day ago

ANC distances itself from Zuma’s attacks on court

Party slams comments on the judiciary after the Constitutional Court sentenced the former president to 15 months in jail
Politics
18 hours ago

ANC wants Jacob Zuma to comply with law

NEC leans strongly towards defending the rule of law and shuns the idea of a political solution
National
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: ANC needs to step up and speak out: are the courts respected or not?

The ruling party loves to exercise absolute power but it shrinks from implementing the rule of law
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Zuma cannot hold our democracy hostage

When decisions are made by mobs threatening violence, rather than the rule of law, it is not a democracy at all
Opinion
2 days ago

‘Amabhutho’ have committed treason, Buthelezi says

The IFP leader and prime minister to the Zulu nation has distanced himself from the group that gathered at Nkandla in support of Jacob Zuma
National
1 day ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.