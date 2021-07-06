US living wage is attainable, but requires business and government buy-in

While Congress and the White House wrangle over spending on infrastructure and social programmes, the most pressing problem for the US remains little acknowledged and unaddressed: tens of millions of people work full time and cannot afford food, clothes, housing, health care and a proper education for their children.

Their struggle is sowing division, fanning political and social tensions and raising doubts in many Americans’ minds about the merits of capitalism and democracy.

It does not have to be this way. A living wage is attainable for everyone who works full time, but it will require business and government leaders to recognise the problem and work together to fix it, which many of them do not seem eager to do. Despite the chatter in corporate US about stakeholder capitalism and the importance of workers, about half of the employees of the biggest US companies could not support a family of four. As for Congress, Democrats have offered mostly temporary relief measures, and Republicans do not appear to be bothered that many of their constituents are struggling.

But make no mistake, huge numbers of Americans go to work every day and do not earn a living. When I share the numbers in conversation, I am often met with scepticism and amazement, which I attribute to a lack of awareness more than caring. Most people do not have time to pore over economic data, which is the only way many of them will encounter the enormity of the problem given the country’s segregation along class lines. The US working poor are all but invisible to those fortunate enough to have well-paying jobs.

You do not have to dig deep in the data to see that the US economy is not working for everyone. In the first quarter, median weekly pay for the 112-million full-time workers was $989, according to Bureau of Labour statistics, which amounts to $49,450 over a 50-week work year. For a single person living in, say, Nashville or a comparable city, that is enough to cover the basics and even have a bit left over for entertainment or savings. But remember that half of full-time workers — 56-million of them — earn less than the median, which in most cases is not enough to support one person in the most affordable places, never mind expensive coastal cities.

The maths becomes trickier once children enter the picture. A single parent with one child would need about $10,000 a year more than the median income to get by in Nashville, and about $30,000 more in a pricier city such as Washington. Adding a nonworking spouse makes things harder, requiring about $20,000 a year more in Nashville and $40,000 in Washington. And in all cases, the gap widens with the number of children. Best positioned are two working adults in affordable cities such as Nashville, though not even two median incomes are enough to support a family in more expensive markets.

The bottom line here is median income is probably enough if you are single with no children or partnered with another full-time worker and live somewhere other than a coastal city. That excludes a lot of people. Exactly how many is hard to say based on the available data, but given the number of full-time workers and the median pay, it is safely tens of millions of working Americans.

There is no silver bullet for inadequate wages, but it is possible to lift full-time workers and their families out of poverty. For starters, companies that can pay workers a living wage should do so, not as an act of charity but in recognition that they crucially depend on a healthy and motivated workforce to produce their goods and services and make enough money to consume them. Businesses also need economic and political stability, both of which are compromised when much of the workforce is impoverished, as growing divisions and unrest have shown in recent years.