Opinion

SECOND TAKE

CHARLOTTE OBSERVER: Vaccine hesitancy hinders North Carolina’s targets

Despite an early surge in vaccine demand, progress has declined

04 July 2021 - 12:28
US president Joe Biden. Fle photo REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS
US president Joe Biden. Fle photo REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

President Joe Biden hoped to have 70% of US adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4. One week before that date the White House admitted the country was unlikely to meet this goal.  

But North Carolina is trailing even further behind. Only 55% of North Carolinians 18 and older had received their first shot by last week. At its current pace the state will not reach Biden’s vaccine target until November, the News & Observer reported earlier this month. But with the Delta variant on the rise — now accounting for 20% of new coronavirus cases in the US — it needs to happen sooner.

Despite an early surge in vaccine demand, progress has declined precipitously, with weekly vaccinations in North Carolina falling by nearly 83% between the weeks of April 5 and June 14. Why has it proven so difficult to get people vaccinated?

The answer is complicated. While it’s certainly an issue of hesitancy — and even full-blown resistance — it’s also an issue of access. And it’s an even bigger problem in the state’s more rural counties, where numbers are less promising than in urban areas. In counties that are home to a significant number of blue-collar workers, many can’t get off work to get vaccinated. Others worry that they’ll lose a day’s pay if they have a reaction to the vaccine. 

Reaching those who remain unvaccinated will be difficult — but it’s also becoming increasingly important. The Delta variant is spreading quickly, with the proportion of infections being caused by the variant doubling every two weeks. Not only is the variant more easily transmissible, it’s potentially more dangerous. Experts say the variant will be especially dangerous in areas where large numbers of people lack access to the vaccine or are hesitant to receive the shot.

As vaccination rates continue to dwindle, North Carolina has introduced various measures to incentivise vaccinations among its residents, including a $1m Summer Cash lottery programme announced by governor Roy Cooper earlier in June. But so far the state has not seen a significant increase in new vaccinations after the announcement.

If people are simply unwilling to get vaccinated there’s only so much the state can do to change their minds. But if people would be willing to get the vaccine if it were easier to do so, there might be a solution. /Charlotte, June 27

Charlotte Observer

FDA to add warning to mRNA vaccines over rare heart inflammation in young

US CDC says inflammation in adolescents and young adults is probably linked to the mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna
World
1 week ago

US FDA clears J&J Covid-19 vaccine doses after months-long delay

After a thorough review of a troubled Emergent manufacturing facility, US regulators authorised two batches of the vaccine’s underlying drug ...
World
3 weeks ago

Haiti has no Covid-19 vaccines

Government says it declined AstraZeneca doses on fears of side-effects
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: Ramaphosa shows courage where ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Delta is everywhere, any way you ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Sisi Khampepe vilified for doing her duty
Opinion / Letters
4.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion
5.
Eswatini’s ‘open for business’ vision reduced to ...
Opinion

Related Articles

US to donate 500-million Pfizer shots to AU and other countries in need

World / Americas

China’s Sinovac shot proves more effective than expected

World / Americas

Brazil’s vaccine rollout: blunder after blunder after Bolsonaro

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.