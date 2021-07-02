CARTOON: Destroying the house that Thuli built

US private payrolls and jobless claims data this week has shown the labour market is gathering speed as the economy fully reopens
They watched in distress as the value of their equity crashed from more than R170 per share to less than R10
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter talks to Business Day TV about the Revenue Service’s readiness for this coming tax season
The gap between the ruling party and the opposition is so big it seems to be unbreachable
Trading platform files for an initial public offering that could be one of the year’s most high-profile listings
Bank says the bounce is from a low base due to the Covid-19 pandemic
As we seek to develop young people to prepare them for a digitised world and economy, we remember the sacrifices that came before
Another Covid-19 victim had been given the Sinopharm vaccine, says public health commissioner
Briton now just two wins short of Belgian’s 34
Jacob Zuma sentenced for contempt of court, Trump returns to political stage, SA resumes level 4 lockdown, China commemorates its 100th anniversary, protests rock eSwatini, and more
