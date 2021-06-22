Opinion

CARTOON: Africa under water without vaccines

22 June 2021 - 13:18 brandan reynolds
Tuesday, June 22 2021
Tuesday, June 22 2021

Covid-19 cases surge in Africa with fewer than 1% fully vaccinated

SA, Tunisia, Zambia, Uganda and Namibia account for most of the new cases, says WHO regional director
World
4 days ago

US to share millions of Covid-19 shots with poorer countries

White House lays out plan to share 55-million vaccine doses across the globe
National
17 hours ago

SA teams up with France and WHO for vaccine skills transfer

A technology hub will be set up in SA to transfer skills to local manufacturers
National
19 hours ago

CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Climate change and pandemic need an inclusive, global push

Africa needs the capacity to make its own vaccines and the space to voice policies
Opinion
1 day ago

As global Covid-19 vaccinations rise, focus shifts to learning to live with the virus

As a growing number of people worldwide get vaccinated, the focus is on learning to live with the virus and on data that matter most to avoid fresh ...
World
1 day ago

G-7 leaders planning global vaccine assault on Covid-19

US President Joe Biden and other heads of state will pledge to deliver at least 1-billion extra doses over the next year
World
1 week ago
Monday, June 21 2021
Monday, June 21 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Pravin Gordhan’s breathtaking ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Cyril Ramaphosa must keep ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion
4.
TOM EATON: Coming soon — good, old-fashioned ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
BUSI MAVUSO: Pragmatism rather than dogma welcome ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.