NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Breaking the sound and travel barriers

Dateline: June 17 2028

It’s been 25 years since the last Concorde flight, when the supersonic airliner was retired in 2003. Since then, only military jets have been breaking the sound barrier on training and combat missions. That’s all about to change, as the Overture plane from Boom Supersonic rolls out in United Airlines livery. After a decade of development, testing and certification, the supersonic passenger jet is ready for a travel boom.

With modern engines and the latest aerospace technology, Overture is 75% less costly than Concorde, and can carry 85 passengers in plush comfort at more than 2,000km/h. While getting from San Francisco to Shanghai in under five hours is appealing, the economics are important, as in-person meetings have largely been replaced by Zoom calls and Holodesk encounters.

When it comes to unavoidable long-distance travel, people will pay a premium for the shortest route and the best connections; cutting the flight time in half easily doubles that premium. By keeping fares in line with normal business-class tickets, United is hoping the new supersonic service will really take off.

Eight years after the Covid-19 pandemic killed the travel industry overnight, airlines are still battling to reinvent their business models. Only the strongest survived, and those with the boldest vision. Embracing change and being the disrupter are key to flourishing in the new paradigm, and United is determined to be in the lead.

But there’s another competitor for ultra-fast aviation waiting in the wings. Following the successful launch of its Starlifter airfreight service, SpaceX is working on the passenger version of its Starship rocket, capable of carrying 90 people from New York to Tokyo in under an hour. Assuming they all pass the pre-launch fitness test, that is!

Will United’s supersonic gamble pay off, or will SpaceX be the ultimate aviation disrupter?

Date published: June 17 2021

Send big planes, please

Large aircraft desperately needed by airlines

Dateline: April 22 2027

Airlines that have survived the last decade’s roller coaster ride are back in business in a big way, and what they need most right now are planes — big planes; and quickly.

The cycle has turned once again, and although many low-cost carriers and smaller feeder airlines went bust during the brutal travel bans of 2020, it’s boom time again, but with a difference. Gone are the days of sub-economic cheap seats, with “cattle class” passengers packed like sardines on no-frills flights.

It’s back to relative luxury in the air, especially on long-haul flights, where no-one wants a middle seat, and more and more travellers are happy to pay the premium for a “private” cabin. There’s no distinction anymore between business and leisure travel, and since the coronavirus catastrophe, everyone wants a little more social distance, especially from strangers.

At one point, about 8,000 operational airliners were grounded or put into dry storage as the skies emptied; orders were cancelled, and leased planes returned. Now they are all being pressed into service, and the giant A380s are being brought out of retirement. They’re in hot demand, because they’re so spacious. It makes sense, in the “new” economics of air travel.

Almost every aircraft has been reconfigured, with twin seats everywhere, except for “family” cabins. And many planes are half cargo, half passengers, to maximise the return on fuel. Fuel is of course the main reason these new cabin designs work at all; since the oil price collapsed and solar power dominates, jet fuel is cheaper than 1990, and abundant.

While everyone is clamouring for big planes, spare a thought for the poor old 737 Max. Finally certified safe to fly in 2024, no-one wanted it, and Boeing has repurposed most of them as the “stretch limos” of business jets, snapped up by millionaires and potentates at bargain prices.

Flying is still the only way to travel, but it’s no longer about cost and efficiency. Personal comfort and luxury are back in style.

Date published: April 23 2020

