Musk is right in flagging insurance costs to protect directors from litigation

Elon Musk was on to something when he complained that the cost of insurance to protect company directors and officers from shareholder litigation has become out of control. The impulsive Tesla boss may be an unlikely spokesperson for the unfairness of these spiralling fees, but they reveal something about this age of corporate misadventure and trigger-happy lawyers. It is bad for shareholders, companies and insurers alike.

When executives are sued, the payouts can be steep. Take the recent €270m settlement between Volkswagen and its directors’ and officers’ insurers over former executives’ alleged mishandling of Dieselgate. (1)

In the US, Wells Fargo & Co’s D&O insurers agreed to fork out $240m in 2019 over the bank’s fake customer accounts scandal.

Securities law is becoming an enormous catchall. It is no longer just accounting issues that bosses have to worry about. It is cybersecurity breaches, data privacy lapses, environmental calamities and sexual impropriety too. Social media is another potential minefield: Musk and Tesla’s board was sued earlier this year over his tweets.

For years insurers underpriced D&O policies, which cover negligence but not criminal behaviour by executives. They have incurred losses as the frequency and severity of claims has soared. It is no wonder they have been hiking their rates. The average D&O premium paid by US listed companies has risen 56% in the past year, according to broker Aon. UK company D&O rates jumped 130% in 2020 to levels last seen after Enron’s collapse, according to another insurance broker, Marsh. Rates for FTSE-100 companies have almost quadrupled, it said.

Emerging sectors such as cannabis, cryptocurrency and blank-check companies are having particular difficulties finding adequate coverage because insurers have less visibility on what the potential risks might be.

Several special purpose acquisition company (Spac) mergers involving electric-vehicle companies have already sparked shareholder lawsuits, including at Canoo, Nikola and Lordstown Motors. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has emboldened disgruntled shareholders by raising doubts about whether the very optimistic financial projections Spac executives tout enjoy legal protection.