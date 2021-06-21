CARTOON: Ayatollah’s new man in power

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Monday, June 20 2021
Firms that decarbonise faster will be the rising stars of the next decade, says asset manager
But Red Berets shoot down the idea of limited custodianship as deadline approaches
The group has increased its settlement proposal provision as it fends off claimants opposed to global settlement
Consumer price inflation is expected to rise above 4.5% for the first time in 15 months in May
As we seek to develop young people to prepare them for a digitised world and economy, we remember the sacrifices that came before
The government faces fierce criticism for passing up early opportunities to buy vaccines
Trainers opt for a more experienced rider in SA’s most famous race
After apprenticeships with greats including William Kentridge and Philip Miller, the musician is looking to find his own place in 'the story'
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.