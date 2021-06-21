Opinion

CARTOON: Ayatollah’s new man in power

21 June 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Hardliner Ebrahim Raisi, winner of Iran’s election, linked to human rights abuses

Raisi, who is under US sanctions, will strengthen Khamenei’s hand in Iran and critics fear his win could harm nuclear talks and usher in more ...
Outcome of Iran’s election could reshape Middle East tension

The next president will set the tone for the way Iran interacts with other countries
Hardline judge is the front-runner for Iran presidency

Ebrahim Raisi stands accused of human rights abuses stretching back decades
Iran hardliners dominate ballot as Guardian Council disqualifies reformers

Iran’s presidential election in June comes amid talks on deal to revive 2015 nuclear accord
Iran to ramp up uranium enrichment in new blow to nuclear talks

Move is in response to the sabotage of its Natanz nuclear site at the weekend, which it has blamed on Israel
