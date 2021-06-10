SECOND TAKE
G7 tax proposal might disappoint India
Big emerging economies such as India will get their say at July’s G20 meeting
10 June 2021 - 16:05
India, such as many countries, wants to tax technology giants based on local revenue or domestic user numbers. Recent rich-world proposals may disappoint. The country of 1.3-billion people is best placed to lead a fightback.
The G7 big industrial nations agreed last week on a 15% minimum global corporate levy and the right to tax firms based on where they generate revenue. Big emerging economies such as India get their say at July’s G20 meeting...
