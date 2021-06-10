Opinion SECOND TAKE G7 tax proposal might disappoint India Big emerging economies such as India will get their say at July’s G20 meeting

India, such as many countries, wants to tax technology giants based on local revenue or domestic user numbers. Recent rich-world proposals may disappoint. The country of 1.3-billion people is best placed to lead a fightback.

The G7 big industrial nations agreed last week on a 15% minimum global corporate levy and the right to tax firms based on where they generate revenue. Big emerging economies such as India get their say at July’s G20 meeting...