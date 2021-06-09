CARTOON: Our plastic blue planet

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The global outlook isn’t something that will hold SA back, with key partners from the US and UK to mainland Europe said to be on the cusp of a sustained recovery
Department insiders say the scandal has ‘crippled’ its work as SA rapidly approaches a third wave of coronavirus infections
Busisiwe Mkhwebane to approach the Western Cape high court in her latest move to stop a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office
CEO Stephen van Coller says sale is in line with EOH’s strategic goals of deleveraging the balance sheet and refining business model
Stronger-than-forecast growth in the first quarter sees economists revising full-year forecasts
While resource-rich countries in Africa have reaped the benefits in fuelling the economy of the world’s most populous nation, what does China's slowing population growth mean for the future?
Global Economic Prospects report sees strongest rebound in 80 years — but it will be uneven
The centre is an integral part of the Bok side and would be sorely missed if not available
The Tesla CEO has talked about opening a diner in southern California for years but the process might be a painfully slow one
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
