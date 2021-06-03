CARTOON: Germany’s scant reckoning in Namibia

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The damage done to health care and to children who should be at school needs to be addressed
President calls allegations against health minister ‘serious and disturbing’
The ANC needs the party’s support to pass the controversial change to section 25 of the constitution
Rally has reached about 2,900% so far in 2021 as retail traders ignore company’s financial troubles
Bank in which SA is a one-fifth shareholder, substantially increased lending as pandemic arrived
The industry now wants the government, and even health groups, to conduct their own research, too
Benjamin Netanyahu’s rule in jeopardy as Yair Lapid tells Israeli president he can form a coalition government
Chiefs were far from perfect under caretaker coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard and conceded two soft goals
Amazon, Facebook and Google have had their time over the barrel during the Trump era ‘techlash’ — now it is Apple’s turn
