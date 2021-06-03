Opinion

CARTOON: Germany’s scant reckoning in Namibia

03 June 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Germany to pay Namibia €1.1bn over Herero-Nama genocide

Berlin calls atrocities ‘genocide’ but does not use the word ‘reparations’ for funding of reconstruction and development projects
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Not sorry enough

Namibian President Hage Geingob has turned down Germany’s offer of $11.7m in reparations for the genocide committed by the German empire
Noose landmark in Namibia sparks a furore

Henties Bay council to vote on removal of controversial landmark — a noose hanging from a dead tree — 42 years after it was erected
