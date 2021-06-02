Pandemic exposes long-standing fault lines in the wine sector

There are arguably few industries that have borne the brunt of the pandemic to the extent SA wine has. Three separate alcohol bans, a five-week hold on exports and restrictive sales and consumption policies have caused the wine industry to lose more than R7bn, reports VinPro. It is a conservative estimate, as others have put that number closer to R25bn.

VinPro estimates that 21,000 jobs will be lost across the value chain in the aftermath.

Soberingly, many of the challenges now confronting SA wine were not caused by the pandemic. Rather, Covid-19 served as a catalyst to widen existing cracks in the industry.

A major fault line is the discounting of SA wine. While wine is the country’s second-largest agricultural export — raising questions concerning government support — apartheid sanctions resulted in constrained quality innovation, leading international wine markets to label SA wine “cheap and cheerful” in the 1990s, a stigma the industry is still struggling to overcome.

Packaged wine is often exported at an average R43 a litre, and bulk wine sometimes less than R4.50/l, making SA one of the world’s cheapest mainstream wine exporters but without the volume to sustain such a strategy.

When comparing the trajectory of export prices, other New World countries have experienced significant growth. Australia, whose export levies are matched by the government, jumped from $1.54 per exported packaged litre in 1990 to $4.64 in 2019, while Chile went from $0.98 to $3.16. By contrast, SA has barely increased its price per litre by $0.80 in that time. Locally, 82% of packaged wine is sold for less than R48/l.

The SA wine industry cannot afford to carry on like this. Failure to address these unsustainable prices will make it impossible to achieve true social inclusion, as transformation is best advanced in an industry that has the equity to drive social growth.

Despite this challenging backdrop, wine businesses have nonetheless shown great creativity and innovation throughout the pandemic. A surge in online trade has caused global alcohol e-commerce to increase 234% year on year, Nielsen reports. SA is no exception. Wine.co.za, which has been operating its online shop since 2009, launched direct-to-consumer platform CellarDirect in 2019.