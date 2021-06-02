Pandemic exposes long-standing fault lines in the wine sector
Winemakers show resilience and innovation, but exports have not shaken the ‘cheap and cheerful’ label they earned in the 1990s
There are arguably few industries that have borne the brunt of the pandemic to the extent SA wine has. Three separate alcohol bans, a five-week hold on exports and restrictive sales and consumption policies have caused the wine industry to lose more than R7bn, reports VinPro. It is a conservative estimate, as others have put that number closer to R25bn.
VinPro estimates that 21,000 jobs will be lost across the value chain in the aftermath.
Soberingly, many of the challenges now confronting SA wine were not caused by the pandemic. Rather, Covid-19 served as a catalyst to widen existing cracks in the industry.
A major fault line is the discounting of SA wine. While wine is the country’s second-largest agricultural export — raising questions concerning government support — apartheid sanctions resulted in constrained quality innovation, leading international wine markets to label SA wine “cheap and cheerful” in the 1990s, a stigma the industry is still struggling to overcome.
Packaged wine is often exported at an average R43 a litre, and bulk wine sometimes less than R4.50/l, making SA one of the world’s cheapest mainstream wine exporters but without the volume to sustain such a strategy.
When comparing the trajectory of export prices, other New World countries have experienced significant growth. Australia, whose export levies are matched by the government, jumped from $1.54 per exported packaged litre in 1990 to $4.64 in 2019, while Chile went from $0.98 to $3.16. By contrast, SA has barely increased its price per litre by $0.80 in that time. Locally, 82% of packaged wine is sold for less than R48/l.
The SA wine industry cannot afford to carry on like this. Failure to address these unsustainable prices will make it impossible to achieve true social inclusion, as transformation is best advanced in an industry that has the equity to drive social growth.
Despite this challenging backdrop, wine businesses have nonetheless shown great creativity and innovation throughout the pandemic. A surge in online trade has caused global alcohol e-commerce to increase 234% year on year, Nielsen reports. SA is no exception. Wine.co.za, which has been operating its online shop since 2009, launched direct-to-consumer platform CellarDirect in 2019.
“During the alcohol ban the orders went absolutely crazy for both platforms — and during May orders ballooned from 150 monthly orders to over 6,000,” says Wine.co.za’s Judy Brower. CellarDirect’s income increased from an average of R20,000 a month to between R800,000 and R1m a month after May 2020 hit a peak of R4m.
Wine exports, which are responsible for about 45% of SA’s wine sales, have proved resilient. Despite the early 2020 export ban, by year’s end volumes had bounced back to 2019 levels at 319-million litres. This is due to the fortitude of winemakers, a fortuitous trade dispute between China and Australia that has opened a gap for SA wine, and a global social media campaign (#SaveSAwine) encouraging international wine lovers to support Brand SA.
“The SA wine industry has always been a particularly challenging and risky industry, and this has both bred and required the high level of resilience and innovation we see in SA producers,” says Anthony Hamilton Russell of Hamilton Russell Vineyards.
The pandemic forced many estates to rethink their reliance on wine clubs and direct sales to visitors. Those that survived best had highly focused ranges and well-developed export markets in numerous countries, both on-trade and off-trade.
“I fully expect these troubled times to lead to more producer product focus on the ‘winners’ in their range, and a far wider international target audience,” says Hamilton Russell.
If there is one thing the wine industry has learnt from the disruption of 2020 it is that it can no longer take traditional wine sales for granted. Never before has it been as pressing that all wine-related businesses have highly adaptable business models to survive and flourish. To foster this culture it will be up to educators and industry leaders to upskill the wine profession.
SA’s recent quality track record is testament to the work that has been put into technical skills. However, while wine production practices will forever be core facets of the wine industry, quality alone is not enough to succeed. This sentiment is echoed by Matome Mbatha, Africa market manager of Wines of SA (Wosa).
“Wosa’s strategic position is to drive premiumisation of SA wine,” Mbatha says.
In terms of wine education, he emphasises the importance of upskilling wine professionals in improving the status and value of the country brand.
The industry needs critical and creative thinkers across the board to drive SA wine towards a sustainable future. This will include improving dialogue with the government to overcome polarised positions. Only then will it have true resilience to withstand the uncertain future ahead.
• Steyn is convener of the Business of Wine programme at the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business. Van Embden, an alumnus of the programme, was winner of the Veritas Young Wine Writer of the Year 2019.
