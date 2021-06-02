Opinion

CARTOON: The new leader of the opposition

02 June 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Wednesday, June 2 2021
Wednesday, June 2 2021

Thabo Mbeki bemoans the prevalence of careerists in the ANC

Former president says he took time out from campaigning for the party because it did not have a good story to tell
National
1 day ago

ANC seems on track for a strong ‘midterm’ election performance

The DA appears to be scrambling as its dissatisfied voters turn against the party
Opinion
1 week ago

Ramaphosa admits to deep problems in bruised ANC

NEC calls for leadership retreat to forge unity after suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule ordered to apologise
Politics
3 weeks ago

HELEN ZILLE: Biased media fails to reflect DA’s growth

Analysis of recent by-elections gives the lie to accounts that say the party is declining
Opinion
6 days ago

CAROL PATON: DA already blew its shot to be the rational centre

Alliances pose a problem, and does the opposition party support a coalition with the ANC?
Opinion
2 months ago
Tuesday, June 1 2021
Tuesday, June 1 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: White Gevaar in the DA cannot be ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: Voters are insane in the brain as the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CARTOON: Zuma’s Stalingrad road ends at trial ...
Opinion
4.
The how, who, what and where of inclusionary ...
Opinion
5.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.