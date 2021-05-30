Flawed beliefs underpin notion that technology stocks are overvalued

Staples stocks are increasingly looking like nominal bonds, where investors can expect to collect a secure fixed coupon (some of which is paid as a dividend, some in the form of share buybacks) but very limited growth. They would therefore appeal to investors that want a fixed-income-like risk/return profile, with the commensurate risk of losses should interest rates rise. The reason for this is that their attractiveness relative to other fixed-income instruments, including government bonds, will decline.

An excellent illustration of this would be to contrast the performance of Unilever with Facebook over the last five years. In the case of Unilever, it trades on a blended forward price-earnings (P-E) multiple of 19.5 times. However, its reported revenues have declined by 1% annually and its reported operating profit grew by only 2% annually in the last five years. If one places the valuation of Unilever in the context of its growth prospects, it trades on a P-E to growth (PEG) multiple of a hefty 4.5 times.

Restructuring costs

The company reports non-Gaap (or “pro forma”) numbers that paint the situation in a better light, but one needs to apply one’s mind critically to whether these adjustments are in fact justified. “Underlying” revenue growth, for example, adjusts for exchange rate movements. This is a sensible thing to do in the short term as exchange rates can vary wildly from year to year. In the longer term it distorts the true picture because higher inflation in emerging markets will provide an illusory lift to “underlying” revenue growth numbers that isn’t justified. Any boost to revenue growth that results from this factor will be compensated for through currency depreciation, which will affect hard-currency revenues.

Similarly, “core” operating profit adjusts for acquisition and disposal costs, impairments and restructuring costs. I agree with adjusting for the first two but not the final one. While the company treats restructuring costs as “non-recurring”, it has in fact incurred a restructuring cost of $500m-$1.2bn in each of the last five years.

In contrast to Unilever, Facebook trades on a blended forward P-E multiple of 22 times but has grown its revenues 37% annually and reported increasing profit 54% in the last five years. Even assuming growth in diluted earnings per share reduces to the mid-teens (it would be silly to extrapolate past growth numbers that Facebook delivered when it was a far smaller business), this would place it on a PEG of 1.5 times, vs Unilever’s 4.5 times. Unlike Unilever, it does not feel the need to report non-Gaap figures, perhaps because the “as reported” numbers are “good enough”.

The argument that Unilever is a higher-quality business also doesn’t hold water. It enjoys higher margins, generates high returns on equity and has a durable moat, but due to the network effects around its business, Facebook has a virtual monopoly in social media in the countries where it is present, whereas there are very few categories in Unilever’s global portfolio in which it would have a market share that far exceeds 20%.

While investors should always be alert to the risk that some or other sector may be overvalued, they should question the prevailing narrative of the market. They may be surprised where the real risks of overvaluation lie.

• Hundersmarck is a co-portfolio manager of Flagship Asset Management’s global funds.