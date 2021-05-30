Opinion

SECOND TAKE

CHICAGO SUN-TIMES: Illinois should switch on to clean energy

30 May 2021 - 17:44
Exelon's Byron nuclear plant. Picture: SUPPLIED
Exelon's Byron nuclear plant. Picture: SUPPLIED

Someone should flick the “on” switch for really smart, clean energy legislation in Illinois. Instead, nearly 50 Illinois legislators informed their leaders by letter on Wednesday that any comprehensive clean energy bill must firmly address climate change and job equity, or there’s no deal. 

Environmentalists, consumer advocates and others have been working for years to put Illinois at the forefront of renewable energy. Now Exelon’s demand for far more money than expected to keep two money-losing nuclear power plants running is tying negotiations into a knot in the last days of the session.

Illinois needs to keep all its nuclear plants running to provide power as it transitions to renewable energy. But the state also needs to build up its renewable energy sources, find ways to conserve energy, provide help to those losing jobs in the fossil fuel industry, steer new jobs in clean energy to towns that need them, hold utilities to strict ethical standards and encourage solar installations — all things included in the proposed Illinois Clean Energy Jobs Act.

Illinois also needs to lock in deadlines for closing coal plants and decarbonising the power sector. The legislation should also impose a fee on polluters to help pay for it all. Labour unions, which would lose 1,000 good-paying jobs if the nuclear plants were closed, should be getting behind a comprehensive bill that would keep the plants open and provide prevailing wage standards on large wind and solar installations.

If Exelon shuts down two or more plants before renewable energy is scaled up sufficiently, new natural gas-powered plants would spring up to meet the power demand. If new fossil-fuel-burning infrastructure were built, Illinois could be stuck with that less preferable source of energy for another 50 or 60 years.

According to the Illinois Power Agency, renewable energy — primarily from wind — produced 8% of the electricity generated in Illinois in 2019, almost triple the amount in 2010. That’s a far cry from the goal of governor JB Pritzker and others of reaching 100% clean energy by 2050.

For three years the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition has been pushing the Clean Energy Jobs Act, which provides a framework for what needs to be done. Let’s do it. /Chicago, May 26

Chicago Sun-Times

BLOOMBERG OPINION: Fed’s ‘nothing to see here’ messaging must change

Officials are refusing to shed light on plans to tackle inflation
Opinion
3 days ago

THE MERCURY NEWS: California failed by its governor over vaccine verification

Gavin Newsom should introduce a passport system to ease the state into normality
Opinion
4 days ago

LA TIMES: Action against Belarus over hijacking is laudable

US and EU have responded with outrage after arrest of activist journalist on board
Opinion
5 days ago

BLOOMBERG OPINION: Bitcoin — thus endeth the first lesson

If it buys a Tesla today but only half a Tesla tomorrow, its volatility makes it useless
Opinion
6 days ago

WALL STREET JOURNAL: Problems loom for Biden’s global tax plan

US administration’s hope was to shelter behind new rules so antigrowth consequences of its tax policies would be less conspicuous
Opinion
1 week ago

REUTERS: Recovery in demand pushes up US petrol prices

US refineries are encouraged to maximise petrol production
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Despite SA’s red tape, corruption and lack of ...
Opinion
2.
TONY LEON: The president loves big numbers and ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: White Gevaar in the DA cannot be ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Heineken will have to cough up for ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: High noon at SAA
Opinion

Related Articles

SA’s coal exporters face a shrinking market

Opinion

Sector coupling is vital for all to benefit from progress in power generation

Opinion

ExxonMobil pledges two new directors ahead of climate policy showdown

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.