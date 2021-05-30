Business should create shared value that propels sustainable social impact

SA businesses are increasingly recognising the need to support their stakeholders’ social value while creating business value. They are also quickly realising that unaddressed social risk can rapidly escalate into material business and financial risks.

The ratings agencies have identified SA as one of the sovereigns whose credit ratings are affected by a negative outlook for social risk, making the need to tackle societal issues more pressing. Environmental risk is rated moderate due to the significant effort put into the governance and financing of climate initiatives.

In a bid to tackle societal and environmental challenges, an increasing number of SA businesses have committed to contributing to the realisation of the 2030 sustainable development goals (SDGs), thus in turn addressing SA’s societal challenges. Contributing to the SDGs can take different forms, such as unlocking investment capital for impact projects, developing social impact products and solutions, as well as decreasing the negative impact or increasing the positive impact of investments on societal challenges.

Meeting the SDGs requires significant financing, as well as intent and strategic execution towards sustainable impact. We’ve seen over decades that funding alone does not drive meaningful and sustainable social impact.

Corporate SA traditionally delegates its role in social development to corporate social responsibility (CSR) divisions. In most instances CSR is a function separate from the core business. Billions of rand are spent every year on inequality alleviation activities. Though numerous CSR divisions create a wealth of social value, few examples have moved the poverty needle as their impact and effectiveness is significantly constrained by resource limitation and lack of co-ordination.

Having identified the limitations of the “separate function” CSR approach, Harvard University’s Michael Porter and Mark Kramer introduced the concept and framework of “shared value”. They argue that companies can move beyond CSR and gain a competitive advantage by including social considerations in their core business strategies. Corporates have significant untapped potential in solving societal issues, and shared value is a strong, viable alternative to tapping into that potential.

Lack buy-in

Porter notes that when businesses act as businesses and not as charitable donors they can improve profitability while also improving critical societal wellbeing measures. However, the main question becomes, how does business effect this change? How does business continue creating business value and maximise profits while addressing societal needs meaningfully and sustainably?

Creating shared-value products and solutions will not work optimally if the relevant stakeholders lack buy-in. Most core businesses are primarily and solely set up to make a profit, and social considerations are not a material point of consideration. It would be naive to think businesses will create shared-value products simply because it’s the right thing to do. That’s never been the nature of the beast. Shared-value creation thus needs to be proactively undertaken and driven by core business, with the necessary incentives given to staff to make it work.

Corporates also need to understand the concept of shared value and how it can work with and for their business and divisional objectives. They need to find the right societal challenge or problem to address that best suits or works in tandem with their product or service offering.

Identifying the societal issue that links to the business’s products means low-hanging fruit can be targeted for immediate execution while working on a long-term strategy for reconceiving, redesigning or introducing new products and solutions. Solving societal issues through the core business model allows the business to serve a previously untapped market, as social needs remain the most unserved market.

The concept of creating social impact shared-value products and solutions requires dual skills, namely business and social development. Effective social impact shared-value solutions require an in-depth understanding of the “problem” the product or solution is designed to alleviate.

Critical partner

Corporates have business skill, but they subvert the significance of incorporating social development skills and experience in the design and development of their products and solutions. Shared value has created a platform for the social sector’s role to evolve and expand in helping business create profit maximisation and social value.

The social sector is increasingly becoming a critical partner in creating relevant social impact shared-value initiatives for core business strategy. This is mainly attributable to the social sector’s assets such as relationships, expertise, knowledge and resources corporates don’t have but need in designing their products and solutions design process. The social sector can help improve and redesign some of the businesses’ offering to align with the desired social change, better understand the underserved, unbanked, unhoused and poorly educated, and position the corporate as an essential partner to their clients, including the government.

There is ample room for SA businesses in different sectors to proactively embark on shared-value products. Shared-value initiatives aren’t the only manner in which to assist in poverty alleviation — business can also benefit from creating a competitive advantage.

Building strong partnerships with organisations that know the grass roots socioeconomic factors and hence markets will be vital in developing or redesigning relevant products for propelling sustainable social impact.

• Saba, a chartered accountant, is an independent social impact consultant.