Why there is no European Netflix

The problem Europe has is that it’s a highly fragmented market with more than 11,000 TV channels, most of which still depend on the advertising-based economics of linear broadcasting, in which the lifetime value of a viewer is less. Even the biggest language, German, has just 95-million native speakers in the region, largely in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. That makes it harder to justify spending $100m on a given show — WandaKartenspiel, in this case.

Producers could, of course, make the show then try to sell it to foreign distributors. That’s helped Comcast’s Sky pay-TV unit make a success of Babylon Berlin, a German-language detective noir series that garnered fans in the US, UK and beyond. But Sky happens to be the one exception to Europe’s lack of consolidation.

It already operates in Italy, Germany and the UK, with 24-million subscribers across the three markets. That helps justify splurging on premium content, and it still sold some international broadcast rights to other operators [such as to DStv in SA].

Scale is a challenge for Vivendi’s Canal+ division, which has 8.2-million subscribers in its home market and a further 6-million in Sub-Saharan Africa. Compared with Netflix’s 204-million subscribers and the 74-million of Disney+, Canal+ faces a greater financial risk in producing shows — they may simply not reach enough people.

It has to engineer complex, co-funding arrangements with international peers such as Westdeutscher Rundfunk, the British Film Institute, or the Flanders Film Fund, and try to sell rights at trade shows. Netflix, meanwhile, can greenlight a show and put it into 190 markets without hesitation.

This is partly why Bolloré started expanding Vivendi’s stake in Telecom Italia in 2015 and tried to acquire Berlusconi’s Mediaset in 2016. He wanted a bigger market. But the Telecom Italia efforts failed amid Italian perturbation over a French investor controlling the nation’s main telecoms network, while clashing egos helped sink the Mediaset deal.

Creating a Netflix competitor with true pan-European scale would take years, even with deal-making. It would be further complicated by rules that aim to ensure media plurality and stiff regulatory pushback.

In the EU, progress remains slow and piecemeal: Mediaset owns 12% of ProSiebenSat.1 Media, Germany’s biggest private broadcaster, and is merging its Italian and Spanish businesses in a move that’s seen as a precursor to more deal-making. In France, RTL Group and Bouygues plan to merge their local ad-funded TV stations.

But as Netflix churns out more European shows to accelerate growth outside its home market, those rival efforts increasingly appear too little, too late. Analysts expect the US company to generate $5.8bn in free cash flow in 2024, more than twice as much as ITV, RTL and Mediaset combined.

It’s getting harder to see how more deals could help Europe compete effectively with the inexorable rise of the streaming giants.

Bloomberg Opinion. More stories like this are available on Bloomberg.com/opinion