CARTOON: Mkhize shot in the foot

27 May 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Investigators find wasteful expenditure of R37m in ‘irregular’ health ministry contract

The contract awarded to a company run by the health minister’s former staff contravened the Public Finance Management Act, a forensic investigation ...
22 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: ‘Excess deaths’, a slippery minister and really bad vibes

SA’s vaccine rollout has been a spectacular mess, and Zweli Mkhize is going to blame someone else
14 hours ago

Covid-19 jab does not give total immunity, warns Mkhize

Minister urges citizens to keep adhering to the standard safety precautions
1 week ago

Medical aids to pay at least R300 a shot

Health department says private medical aids will be charged more than R300 a shot as second phase of Covid-19 jabs starts on Monday
1 week ago

Mkhize vows to fund fight against Covid-19

The health minister tells National Assembly R9bn will be used to battle the pandemic
1 week ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.