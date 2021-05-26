THE MERCURY NEWS: California failed by its governor over vaccine verification

If California governor Gavin Newsom wants to “fully reopen the economy” by June 15 he needs to provide employers, business owners and residents with a vaccine verification method so they can feel safe resuming their normal lives.

California’s economic reopening will still require masks for those who are not vaccinated. The problem is ensuring they follow the rules. Whether it’s at work, sporting events, movies or grocery stores, Californians deserve the assurance that those around them without masks have been fully vaccinated.

But on Friday the governor’s health secretary told Californians they’re on their own. The state is not going to help. Newsom has had months to develop a secure electronic vaccine passport system and has done nothing.

His refusal to develop a passport system sharply contrasts with, for example, New York and Israel, which each have electronic platforms that allow people to quickly provide verification that they’re inoculated against the virus.

Instead, the best the governor is willing to require is verification at large indoor events of 5,000 or more people by showing a paper vaccination slip or, alternatively, a “trust-me” system of written or oral “self-attestation”.

In a world where a large portion of the population still refuses to get vaccinated and many have openly defied masking requirements, Newsom now expects them to be honest about their vaccination status. That’s not realistic.

And it’s not fair to those who are abiding by the rules, especially those who cannot be vaccinated because they are immune-compromised or younger than 12, or those who fear bringing it home to someone who may be especially vulnerable.

Thanks in large part to the widespread availability of vaccines, California has dramatically reduced the spread of Covid-19. But as Newsom’s health secretary, Dr Mark Ghaly, said in a media briefing on Friday, we will likely see an uptick in cases as the economy reopens.

We’ve known since the start of the pandemic that economic reopening would eventually come. Here in California, the technology leader of the world, we’ve had plenty of time to develop a secure vaccination verification system.

The governor has dropped the ball. /San Jose, May 22

The Mercury News