Opinion

CARTOON: Africa’s explosive debt crisis

26 May 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Wednesday, May 26 2021
Wednesday, May 26 2021

What should we expect from the 2021 GDP revisions?

There could be upward adjustments, with improvements in government debt to GDP and household debt to disposable income
Opinion
15 hours ago

How the pandemic affected African wealth funds

A recent report notes that for sovereign wealth funds that do invest domestically, Covid-19 has been a boon
World
3 weeks ago

World Bank sees uneven economic recovery in Sub-Saharan Africa

Countries riding a mineral price wave will grow much faster while those battling the Covid-19 pandemic and burgeoning debt will struggle to make ...
World
1 month ago

Wealthy countries must help Sub-Saharan Africa in 2021, says IMF

The international community can help the region by improving access to vaccines, according to the head of the IMF’s Africa department
World
1 month ago

Here’s how the IMF’s special drawing rights increase works and who benefits

Allocation of SDRs is heavily skewed towards the bigger and richer countries, but the increase will be good for SA
World
1 month ago
Tuesday, May 24 2021
Tuesday, May 24 2021

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: White Gevaar in the DA cannot be ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CAROL PATON: Gwede Mantashe stands exposed as ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Heineken will have to cough up for ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
The curious case of Daniel Mminele
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: PIC must come out of hiding
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.