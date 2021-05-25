Opinion COMPANY COMMENT Standard Bank nod to climate resolutions could sway Sasol response Capitulation will boost activist engagement with SA’s second-largest polluter BL PREMIUM

Standard Bank’s capitulation on its refusal to table climate-related resolutions will shape activist engagement with corporate SA, and perhaps even with Sasol, SA’s second-largest polluter.

Though the bank was the first company to table a climate-related resolution at its AGM in 2019, it was not the first firm approached by activists to do so. Sasol was asked to table a resolution at its 2018 AGM that proposed it prepare an annual report detailing how it is assessing and ensuring long-term corporate resilience in a future low-carbon economy...