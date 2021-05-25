Does civilisation need UnfunnyNotMoney cryptocurrencies?

That astonishing figure highlights a lesson that shouldn’t be forgotten: trading and investing are not the same thing. Buying and selling in the hope of making a quick profit is fundamentally different from setting money aside to build a long-term nest egg.

Earlier in May, Fidelity Investments said it’s letting teenagers as young as 13 open no-fee accounts, paving the way for the children of its existing customers to “learn through action and foster meaningful family conversations around financial topics”, the firm said.

Given the ultra-low interest rates available on traditional money-market accounts, it makes sense to try to educate youngsters about the broader savings universe, including stocks, as my colleague Brian Chappatta has argued. But there’s a danger that the ability to churn through stocks ostensibly without paying a charge — bid/offer spreads offer a somewhat opaque transaction tax — will lure the teenagers into gambling, rather than investing.

Moreover, the youngest of the current generation of stock market investors have never seen the aggregate value of stocks fall for more than brief periods. From the end of 2007 until early in 2009, global equities lost 50% of their value, and took six years to recover that lost ground. Since then, the trend has been your benevolent friend. The 30% drop seen last year as the pandemic began to take shape proved to be very short lived.

The global financial crisis left deep scars on the collective psyche of investors, who grew wary of equities. Consulting firm Oliver Wyman estimated in 2012 that a combination of the loss of faith in financial services plus various deterrents to investing would leave the next generation of Western investors $15,000 worse off per year.

It’s no wonder regulators are paying attention to the dangers inherent in the gamification of finance, even if that might mean restrictions on the democratisation of money.

Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler, testifying to Congress on May 6, said a report by his agency on this year’s retail trading frenzy will hopefully be ready by the summer. One focus will be the trend among finance apps of introducing features that make trading securities seem like playing a video game, which he said can prompt users to buy and sell more frequently and risk losing money more often.

The proliferation of firms offering trading platforms has made it easier to open accounts, Gensler said. But “we’ve lost that human in the middle saying, ‘Is this appropriate?’” he warned.

The wild swings that have seen bitcoin trade as high as $65,000 and as low as $30,000 since mid-April will have caught latecomers out. But those who bought just a year ago have almost quadrupled their money, even after the recent decline.

This volatility obscures the central lesson about how capitalism in general and securities markets in particular can help build wealth for the future. Treating trading and investing as similar pathways to financial security unjustifiably elevates the former at the expense of the latter.

