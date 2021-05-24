CARTOON: Zuma scrapes bottom of the barrel

Monitoring pact between Tehran and the UN watchdog has expired, speaker of Iran’s parliament says
Monday, May 24 2021
Government under fire for outsourcing defence contracts to Cuban companies at the expense of local defence contractors
Party is out of patience with suspended official and formal action could lead to his expulsion
Plane maker targets 42 jets a month later in 2022, sources say, after production was halted in 2019
A surge in the producer price index is expected because of global supply shortages and rising demand
Entreprenuership is the innovation behind economic progress, progress in which business is undertaken with solidarity, compassion and justice
Volcanic observatory had not carried out seismic checks because the World Bank cut funding amid embezzlement allegations
Win secures team the Spanish championship for the first time in seven years
Unflattering particulars that have emerged after the couple announced they are getting a divorce is threatening the reinvented image the billionaire crafted for himself
